League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran survive scares before securing extra-time League Cup second-round wins over Championship sides Limavady United and Larne respectively.

Dungannon Swifts beat Limavady United 2-1 at Stangmore Park, with defender Emmett Friars scoring a late own goal.

Dylan Davidson was Glentoran's match-winning hero, scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Larne.