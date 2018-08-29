BBC Sport - League Cup holders Dungannon and Glentoran through after extra-time wins
Dungannon and Glentoran through after extra-time wins
- From the section Irish
League Cup holders Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran survive scares before securing extra-time League Cup second-round wins over Championship sides Limavady United and Larne respectively.
Dungannon Swifts beat Limavady United 2-1 at Stangmore Park, with defender Emmett Friars scoring a late own goal.
Dylan Davidson was Glentoran's match-winning hero, scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory over Larne.
