Wales qualifying for World Cup 'would be huge'

It would be huge for football in Wales if Jayne Ludlow's women's team qualify for the 2019 World Cup, says men's national team manager Ryan Giggs.

Ludlow's side face England, managed by Giggs' former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville, in a qualifier at Newport's Rodney Parade on Friday.

The women's side have never qualified for the World Cup and no Wales side - men or women - have appeared at the finals since 1958.

