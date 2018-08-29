Joe Martin: Bristol Rovers sign Stevenage defender on loan

From the section

Joe Martin has started 250 times in the English Football League

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Joe Martin from League Two club Stevenage on loan until January.

The 29-year-old has amassed over 300 senior appearances during spells at Millwall, Gillingham and Blackpool.

The left-back, who can also play in midfield, featured 23 times in the league during the Lions' League One promotion season in 2016-17.

Pirates boss Darrell Clarke told the Rovers website: "Joe offers us experience in that position."

