Julien Ngoy: Stoke City forward loaned to Grasshopper Club Zürich

Julien Ngoy made 13 league appearances on loan at Walsall last season

Stoke forward Julien Ngoy has joined Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zürich on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall, making 13 league appearances and scoring 3 goals.

Belgian Ngoy has made played first-team games for the Potters as a substitute, including six in the Premier League.

Grasshoppers finished ninth in the Swiss Super League last season, the country's top tier.

