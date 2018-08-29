Caleb Ekuban: Leeds forward moves to Trabzonspor on season-long loan

Caleb Ekuban
Caleb Ekuban last played for Leeds against QPR on the final day of last season

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has moved to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old Italian moved to Elland Road last summer from Chievo for an undisclosed fee and has played 21 times for the Championship club.

He scored two goals for Leeds - one on his debut in a EFL Cup win over Port Vale and the other in a 2-1 win over Bolton in March.

Trabzonspor finished fifth in the Turkish top flight last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired