Gary Dicker: Kilmarnock fail with appeal against red card

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker will serve a two-game ban after an appeal against his dismissal in the weekend match with Hearts was rejected.

Dicker was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum following a challenge on Calumn Morrison.

And a Scottish FA judicial panel upheld the "serious foul play" charge at Wednesday's fast-track tribunal.

Dicker, 32, will miss Saturday's visit to Aberdeen and the trip to take on Hibernian on 15 September.

Following the 1-0 loss at Rugby Park, Killie manager Steve Clarke said: "I'm sure Gary will get off on appeal.

"I'm disappointed with an experienced match official who couldn't wait to get the card out his pocket before he'd assessed and thought about the situation."

Dicker expressed his frustration via social media, writing on Twitter: "Games gone if that's a red card! Gutted for the boys after going down to 10 men and working so hard."