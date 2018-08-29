Terry McPhillips: Blackpool interim manager wants role full-time

Terry McPhillips has never managed a senior side before

Blackpool interim manager Terry McPhillips says he has discussed the possibility of taking the job permanently with the club's hierarchy.

McPhillips has been in caretaker charge since Gary Bowyer resigned just one game into the new season.

After losing his first match in charge, McPhillips is now unbeaten in five - winning two Carabao Cup ties and once in League One, along with two draws.

"I've been loving it, and yes I think I would like the job," he said.

The 49-year-old former Halifax Town forward has previously been academy director at Crewe.

He was also a youth coach at Blackburn Rovers, before becoming Bowyer's assistant when he took over as manager at Ewood Park.

"We had a conversation yesterday," said McPhillips following Blackpool's EFL Cup win at Doncaster on Tuesday.

"I spoke with the club - we'll see what happens."