Celtic v Suduva: Odsonne Edouard fit for second leg of Europa League play-off

Celtic welcome back striker Odsonne Edouard for Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg with Suduva.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has missed four matches with a hamstring injury.

Compatriot Moussa Dembele did not train on Wednesday as he discusses his future with the Scottish champions but manager Brendan Rodgers said he is available.

Celtic drew 1-1 in Lithuania last week, with the winners of the tie going into the group stage, which runs from 20 September through to 13 December.

"It's important for us to have European football at least through to Christmas," said Rodgers.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to play against really good teams and work against very good managers and to develop.

"We have a great opportunity to finish the job at home and go into a prestigious tournament for us which is important."

Celtic were eliminated by Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 on aggregate in the first knock-out phase of the Europa League last season after finishing third in their Champions League group.

"It's a competition we can use our experience and do well in," Rodgers added.

"We were disappointed going out last season especially after playing well at home. We need the support behind us and try to get into what is a very good European competition."

Suduva head coach Vladimir Ceburin, who is from Kazakhstan, faced missing the trip to Glasgow after difficulties arranging a visa.

But Ceburin, Serbian defender Aleksandar Zivanovic, Montenegrin midfielder Jovan Cadjenovic and defender Vitali Gaiduchik of Belarus are free to travel after successfully submitting fast-track applications in Paris.

Defending champions Suduva are five points clear in the A Lyga after 20 games, while Celtic are second in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind early pace-setters Hearts.