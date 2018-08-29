Women's World Cup Qualifying
Scotland Women19:35Switzerland Women
Venue: St Mirren Park

Scotland Women ready for "biggest game" against Switzerland

Lisa Evans and Erin Cuthbert are Scotland's leading scorers in the campaign with three goals each
Lisa Evans (left) and Erin Cuthbert are Scotland's leading scorers in the campaign with three goals each

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland must beat Switzerland in Paisley to keep automatic hopes of reaching the Women's World Cup alive.

The Swiss top Group 2 with six wins from six, with Shelley Kerr's side three points behind going into the final two fixtures.

The Scots can guarantee first place with a 2-0 victory on Thursday followed by a win in Albania on 4 September.

The four best runners-up from seven European groups will play-off for one remaining spot at France 2019.

Prior to kick-off, Scotland are ranked fifth of the teams in second, with results against the first, third and fourth-placed teams taken into account.

"It is the biggest game of my career and probably the careers of a lot of these girls in the team," said captain Rachel Corsie.

"We've not laboured it too much," she told BBC Scotland. "Everyone knows at the back of their mind what's at stake.

"The biggest thing was getting to this stage of the campaign and knowing we're still in it and we are."

Switzerland beat Scotland 1-0 in April, Lara Dickenmann scoring the only goal in Schaffhausen.

"We competed and probably should've got something in the second half," recalled Corsie. "That gives us confidence knowing if we go out there and leave everything on the park we can get something from the game.

"We believe in each other and encourage each other every single day and make sure we're in a position where we can perform and do our best."

The Swiss, ranked 18th in the world - three places above Scotland, go to third-placed Poland in their last qualifier.

Last year, Scotland reached their first major finals - the European Championship in the Netherlands.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Hibernian); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jenny Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Sophie Howard (Reading), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Zoe Ness (Durham United), Jane Ross (West Ham United)

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th August 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women752070717
2England Women65102011916
3Russia Women62131013-37
4Kazakhstan Women6105212-103
5Bos-Herze Wom7106316-133

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women66002031718
2Scotland Women65011551015
3Poland Women6213121117
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women7106417-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women76102102119
2Norway Women65011631315
3R. of Ireland Wom731366010
4N Ireland Wom6105422-183
5Slovakia Women6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women65011821615
2Denmark Women65012161515
3Ukraine Women631277010
4Hungary Women7115824-164
5Croatia Women7025419-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland Women65102131816
2Germany Women65012832515
3Czech Rep Wom63121771010
4Slovenia Women7205918-96
5Faroe Islands Women7007145-440

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women77001821621
2Belgium Women64112552013
3Portugal Women612310735
4Romania Women612369-35
5Moldova Women7016238-361

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women66001711618
2Austria Women7412156913
3Finland Women631274310
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired