Archie Collins: Exeter City boss Matt Taylor impressed by young midfielder

Archie Collins was part of manager Matt Taylor's under 23s side last season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says teenage midfielder Archie Collins is good enough for more first-team games after he impressed against Fulham.

Collins, who turns 19 on Friday, shone as the League Two side were beaten 2-0 at the Premier League club in the second round of the EFL Cup.

"There's lots more to come from Archie," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"I know he's good enough and ready to play in my team at the moment in terms of Saturday football."

Taylor continued: "He'll have to be patient because I've got some good players ahead of him, but he's certainly one we've earmarked for the future and his time will come."

Collins, who made his debut in the first-round win over Ipswich, is the latest impressive youngster to come through Exeter's academy.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu made his debut in the League Cup for Exeter two years ago, while Brentford's Ollie Watkins also started out at City.

"He's at a good club for his development and games like this are so good for a players' development," added Taylor.

"We keep producing these players and there's a reason why we do that. We develop them, we play them, we coach them as best we can and nights like tonight are important."

City fans could see a lot more of Collins, although Taylor says he may have to wait to make his League Two debut.

"He's got a chance of being on the bench on Saturday," Taylor said. "League Two's a different style of football to tonight, so he's got to learn different arts of football, the dirty side of it and the travelling with the ball.

"But he's got a good group in front of him, the likes of Nicky Law and Jake Taylor and good players ahead of him, so he's learning day in, day out in training, and he will get his opportunity, I've got no qualms about that."