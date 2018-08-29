Rangers players targeted by Ufa manager if Russians win Europa League tie

James Tavernier and striker Alfredo Morelos have caught the eye of Ufa's Sergei Tomarov

Ufa manager Sergei Tomarov wants to raid Rangers for their best players if the Russians knock the Ibrox side out of the Europa League.

Tomarov has already recruited striker Lovro Bizjak from Domzale, who Ufa defeated in their opening qualifier.

And they are close to securing midfielder Olivier Thill from last opponents Progres Niederkorn.

"Who do I fancy? Rangers have may fine footballers," Tomarov said ahead of Thursday's play-off second leg.

"I really liked Alfredo Morelos up front, Connor Goldson in the centre of defence and the captain James Tavernier at right-back.

"However, time isn't on our side. There isn't too much time to buy players because the transfer deadline is very soon."

When Rangers defend their 1-0 first-leg lead at Neftyanik Stadium in the Republic of Bashkortostan the evening before the summer window closes, it will mark Ufa's biggest-ever game.

They have made rapid progress since being formed in 2011, winning promotion to the top flight within three years and finishing sixth last season.

"I can say for a fact this is the most important game in our history because we've gone in seven years from the third tier of Russian football to the Premier League," said Tomarov.

"Now we're in the Europa League and within touching distance of the group stage. Who knows, maybe next time it will be the Champions League, so we go step by step.

"Qualification is the most important stage for us at this period in our history."

Tomarov's side have only won two out of their past 10 games and have suffered three straight defeats, the latest by 2-0 at home to Zenit St Petersburg.

"Yes, the atmosphere around the team is not too good at the moment," he added.

"They understand that, in the 12 games since the season started on 26 July, the team has suffered some defeats and bad results, so we will try not to look in the past and concentrate only on the future.

"We're looking forward. We'll do everything to win against Rangers."