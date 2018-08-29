Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dembele, Morelos, Hearts, Dundee, St Mirren, Leicester, Swansea

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are bracing themselves for a French auction for the services of Moussa Dembele after reports across the channel claimed Lyon had joined Marseille in the running for the 22-year-old striker's signature. (Evening Times)

Lyon are pondering a £15m offer to Celtic for striker Moussa Dembele as the Scottish champions consider signing central defender Filip Benkovic on loan from Leicester City. (Daily Express)

Osijek winger Eros Grezda has successfully completed a medical ahead of the 23-year-old's proposed transfer to Rangers on a three-year contract, with Nottingham Forrest defender Joe Worrall also a loan target for the Scottish Premiership club. (Daily Record)

Rangers are poised to hand striker Alfredo Morelos a new contract to ward off interest from three French top-flight clubs, including Bordeaux. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee look to have pipped St Mirren to the signing of former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, with an agreement close on a two-year contract after the 38-year-old was dismissed after a short spell as Livingston player-manager. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee striker Craig Wighton's £250,000 transfer to Hearts is expected to be concluded on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)

Czech striker David Vanecek, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts in January, has revealed his frustration that an agreement has not been reached with current club Teplice for him to move this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hamilton Academical could make a move for 34-year-old defender Matt Kilgallon, who has been told he can leave Bradford City. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson says manager Fabio Grosso was crucial in his decision to turn down Serie A interest in favour of a move to Hellas Verona this summer from Bari. (The National)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Harvey St Clair, 19, says he rejected a new contract with Chelsea and joined Venezia in Italy's second tier because he wanted first-team football. (The Herald)

Swansea City are leading the race among English Championship clubs to sign Youssouf Mulumbu after the Congo midfielder decided to leave Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

French striker Odsonne Edouard is ready to declare himself fit for Celtic's Europa League play-off against Suduva and the Glasgow derby against Rangers that follows.(Daily Record)

On-loan Angers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly remains "very doubtful" for Rangers' Europa League play-off second leg against Ufa in Russia. (The Herald)

Having managed Gor Mahia to the Kenyan title on Sunday, former Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical defender Dylan Kerr could take them to the Confederation Cup quarter-finals as they face Algerian side Alger tonight. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Former world number one Andy Murray is changing his regime to give his body a break as he continues his return from hip surgery at the US Open. (The Scotsman)