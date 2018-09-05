National League
Havant & Waterlooville1Aldershot0

Havant & Waterlooville v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Havant & Waterlooville

  • 1Young
  • 2Strugnell
  • 3Williams
  • 7FogdenSubstituted forSekajjaat 37'minutes
  • 5Woodford
  • 4StockSubstituted forRobinsonat 19'minutes
  • 6Harris
  • 8Lewis
  • 9Pavey
  • 10Kabamba
  • 23Robinson

Substitutes

  • 11Tarbuck
  • 12Cosgrove
  • 16Robinson
  • 18Sekajja
  • 20Rutherford

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Kinsella
  • 4McDonnell
  • 12BernardSubstituted forWanadioat 52'minutes
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forHolmanat 52'minutes
  • 5FowlerBooked at 58mins
  • 9Rendell
  • 14Rowe
  • 15LelanBooked at 7mins
  • 16Gallagher
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong

Substitutes

  • 8Howell
  • 11Wanadio
  • 17Booty
  • 20Holman
  • 22Smith
Referee:
Richard Hulme

Live Text

Booking

George Fowler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Holman replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Luke Wanadio replaces Dominic Bernard.

Second Half

Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Ibra Sekajja replaces Wes Fogden.

Goal!

Goal! Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0. Theo Lewis (Havant & Waterlooville).

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Andy Robinson replaces Brian Stock.

Booking

Josh Lelan (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate95401981119
2Leyton Orient9540156919
3Wrexham9531134918
4Halifax9522136717
5Fylde9441136716
6Hartlepool9441118316
7Sutton United9441118316
8Solihull Moors95131113-216
9Salford94321410415
10Boreham Wood943288015
11Ebbsfleet9423118314
12Gateshead94231210214
13Barnet9423810-214
14Maidenhead United93241314-111
15Barrow93241112-111
16Bromley92431311210
17Chesterfield9306910-19
18Havant & Waterlooville92341118-79
19Eastleigh9306715-89
20Maidstone United9216814-67
21Aldershot9216514-97
22Dag & Red9126813-55
23Dover91261020-105
24Braintree9036614-83
