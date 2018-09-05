George Fowler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Havant & Waterlooville v Aldershot Town
Line-ups
Havant & Waterlooville
- 1Young
- 2Strugnell
- 3Williams
- 7FogdenSubstituted forSekajjaat 37'minutes
- 5Woodford
- 4StockSubstituted forRobinsonat 19'minutes
- 6Harris
- 8Lewis
- 9Pavey
- 10Kabamba
- 23Robinson
Substitutes
- 11Tarbuck
- 12Cosgrove
- 16Robinson
- 18Sekajja
- 20Rutherford
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Kinsella
- 4McDonnell
- 12BernardSubstituted forWanadioat 52'minutes
- 7FenelonSubstituted forHolmanat 52'minutes
- 5FowlerBooked at 58mins
- 9Rendell
- 14Rowe
- 15LelanBooked at 7mins
- 16Gallagher
- 21Berkeley-Agyepong
Substitutes
- 8Howell
- 11Wanadio
- 17Booty
- 20Holman
- 22Smith
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Holman replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Luke Wanadio replaces Dominic Bernard.
Second Half
Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Ibra Sekajja replaces Wes Fogden.
Goal!
Goal! Havant & Waterlooville 1, Aldershot Town 0. Theo Lewis (Havant & Waterlooville).
Substitution
Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Andy Robinson replaces Brian Stock.
Booking
Josh Lelan (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.