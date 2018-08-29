Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
Dinamo Zagreb1Young Boys2

Dinamo Zagreb v Young Boys

Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 1Zagorac
  • 30StojanovicBooked at 90mins
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 66Dilaver
  • 22LeovacBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBudimirat 74'minutes
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forSunjicat 32'minutes
  • 8Hajrovic
  • 7Olmo
  • 14Gojak
  • 99OrsicSubstituted forKadziorat 83'minutes
  • 11Gavranovic

Substitutes

  • 2Moharrami
  • 9Budimir
  • 12Horkas
  • 21Petkovic
  • 34Sunjic
  • 55Peric
  • 92Kadzior

Young Boys

  • 26Von Ballmoos
  • 43Mbabu
  • 22Wüthrich
  • 5Von Bergen
  • 23Benito
  • 13NgamaleuBooked at 90minsSubstituted forAebischerat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 35SanogoBooked at 57mins
  • 7SulejmaniSubstituted forAssaléat 55'minutes
  • 16FassnachtSubstituted forBertoneat 84'minutes
  • 99Hoarau

Substitutes

  • 1Wölfli
  • 4Ali Camara
  • 6Bertone
  • 17Assalé
  • 18Nsame
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21García
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamDinamo ZagrebAway TeamYoung Boys
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Young Boys 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Young Boys 2.

Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).

Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.

Attempt saved. Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer replaces Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu.

Booking

Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys).

Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).

Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Daniel Zagorac.

Attempt saved. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.

Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).

Damian Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Christian Fassnacht.

Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Damian Kadzior replaces Mislav Orsic.

Foul by Steve Von Bergen (Young Boys).

Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).

Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.

Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Dani Olmo tries a through ball, but Mario Gavranovic is caught offside.

Offside, Young Boys. Sekou Sanogo tries a through ball, but Guillaume Hoarau is caught offside.

Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).

Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Mario Budimir replaces Marin Leovac.

Offside, Young Boys. Steve Von Bergen tries a through ball, but Roger Assalé is caught offside.

Foul by Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.

Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.

