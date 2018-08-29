Match ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Young Boys 2.
Dinamo Zagreb v Young Boys
Line-ups
Dinamo Zagreb
- 1Zagorac
- 30StojanovicBooked at 90mins
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 66Dilaver
- 22LeovacBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBudimirat 74'minutes
- 5AdemiSubstituted forSunjicat 32'minutes
- 8Hajrovic
- 7Olmo
- 14Gojak
- 99OrsicSubstituted forKadziorat 83'minutes
- 11Gavranovic
Substitutes
- 2Moharrami
- 9Budimir
- 12Horkas
- 21Petkovic
- 34Sunjic
- 55Peric
- 92Kadzior
Young Boys
- 26Von Ballmoos
- 43Mbabu
- 22Wüthrich
- 5Von Bergen
- 23Benito
- 13NgamaleuBooked at 90minsSubstituted forAebischerat 90+3'minutes
- 8Sow
- 35SanogoBooked at 57mins
- 7SulejmaniSubstituted forAssaléat 55'minutes
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forBertoneat 84'minutes
- 99Hoarau
Substitutes
- 1Wölfli
- 4Ali Camara
- 6Bertone
- 17Assalé
- 18Nsame
- 20Aebischer
- 21García
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Young Boys 2.
Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).
Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.
Attempt saved. Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer replaces Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu.
Booking
Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Leonardo Bertone (Young Boys).
Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).
Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Daniel Zagorac.
Attempt saved. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.
Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).
Damian Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Christian Fassnacht.
Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Damian Kadzior replaces Mislav Orsic.
Foul by Steve Von Bergen (Young Boys).
Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).
Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guillaume Hoarau with a headed pass.
Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Dani Olmo tries a through ball, but Mario Gavranovic is caught offside.
Offside, Young Boys. Sekou Sanogo tries a through ball, but Guillaume Hoarau is caught offside.
Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).
Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Mario Budimir replaces Marin Leovac.
Offside, Young Boys. Steve Von Bergen tries a through ball, but Roger Assalé is caught offside.
Foul by Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.
Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.