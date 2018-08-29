Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
Dynamo Kiev0Ajax0

Champions League: Ajax return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2014

Ajax celebrate qualifying for the 2018-19 Champions League group stage.
Ajax finished runners up to Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

Four-time European champions Ajax secured their Champions League return with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kiev to reach the group stage for the first time since 2014.

The Eredivisie side followed up their qualifying play-off round first leg win with a goalless draw in Ukraine.

The draw for the group stage takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.

Elsewhere, Celtic's conquerors AEK Athens recorded a 3-2 aggregate win against Hungarian side MOL Vidi.

The Greek champions will be joined in the draw by Swiss side Young Boys, whom defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in Croatia to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The three remaining play-off second-leg fixtures take place on Wednesday at 19:45 BST.

Benfica travel to Greece to face PAOK with the tie poised at 1-1, PSV Eindhoven hold a 3-2 lead over visitors Bate Borisov, while FC Red Bull Salzburg host Red Star Belgrade following a goalless first leg.

Line-ups

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94KedzioraBooked at 14mins
  • 26Burda
  • 44Kádár
  • 23Pivaric
  • 5SydorchukBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 29BuyalskiySubstituted forRusynat 85'minutes
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 8ShepelevSubstituted forHarmashat 45'minutes
  • 7Verbic
  • 89Supriaha

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 6das Neves Pinheiro
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 19Harmash
  • 30Shabanov
  • 43Rusyn

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 5WöberSubstituted forEitingat 79'minutes
  • 6van de BeekSubstituted forde Witat 85'minutes
  • 20Schöne
  • 21de Jong
  • 22ZiyechBooked at 34mins
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 10TadicBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 7Neres
  • 15Eiting
  • 19Labyad
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit
  • 35Bakker
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KievAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away27
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ajax 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ajax 0.

Attempt saved. Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kyiv) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Hakim Ziyech.

Offside, Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar tries a through ball, but Dani de Wit is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani de Wit.

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).

Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Nazariy Rusyn replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Dani de Wit replaces Donny van de Beek.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Carel Eiting replaces Maximilian Wöber.

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Tomasz Kedziora tries a through ball, but Benjamin Verbic is caught offside.

Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lasse Schöne (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv).

Attempt missed. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Pivaric.

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv).

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Mykola Shaparenko replaces Serhiy Sydorchuk.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).

Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

Offside, Ajax. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

