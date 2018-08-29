Champions League: Ajax return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2014

From the section

Ajax finished runners up to Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

Four-time European champions Ajax secured their Champions League return with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kiev to reach the group stage for the first time since 2014.

The Eredivisie side followed up their qualifying play-off round first leg win with a goalless draw in Ukraine.

The draw for the group stage takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.

Elsewhere, Celtic's conquerors AEK Athens recorded a 3-2 aggregate win against Hungarian side MOL Vidi.

The Greek champions will be joined in the draw by Swiss side Young Boys, whom defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in Croatia to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The three remaining play-off second-leg fixtures take place on Wednesday at 19:45 BST.

Benfica travel to Greece to face PAOK with the tie poised at 1-1, PSV Eindhoven hold a 3-2 lead over visitors Bate Borisov, while FC Red Bull Salzburg host Red Star Belgrade following a goalless first leg.