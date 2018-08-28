Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign former Celtic midfielder John Herron

John Herron had been with Celtic since the age of seven before moving to Blackpool in June 2015

Glentoran have announced the signing of former Celtic midfielder John Herron.

The Scotland Under 21 international has also had spells with Blackpool and on loan at Cowdenbeath.

The Glens hope Herron will be available for their Irish Premiership trip to Glenavon on Saturday.

Glentoran said on their club website that the new signing comes recommended by Hibernian boss and former Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon.

Herron follows Sam Byrne to the Oval after the former Dundalk striker joined the Glens on loan earlier in August.

Defensive midfielder Joe Crowe also joined the club this month after spending the second half of last season at Linfield.