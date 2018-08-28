Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: Cardiff City winger facing three months out

Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (R) was injured in a collision with Huddersfield keeper Ben Hamer

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is facing up to three months out with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in a tackle with Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer during Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw.

Cardiff were already without fellow winger Junior Hoilett due to a groin injury, albeit less severe.

"He's [Mendez-Laing] done his posterior cruciate, which is good news my physio says," said Cardiff boss Neil Warnock.

"Because if he'd done his anterior [cruciate ligament] that's all season, whereas he'll probably be back in December. Three months, something like that."

Mendez-Laing signed from Rochdale in the summer of 2017 and enjoyed a blistering start to his Cardiff career, scoring five goals in his first five appearances before finishing the promotion-winning campaign with seven strikes to his name.

He started in Cardiff's opening Premier League defeat at Bournemouth this season and his absence will be keenly felt now that the transfer window has closed.

Warnock, however, is more hopeful about another of his wingers, Hoilett, who missed the draw at Huddersfield with a groin strain.

"We're crossing our fingers now, treating him with kid gloves," added Warnock.

"I'm hoping he'll train on Friday. If he's anywhere near, he'll play [against Arsenal on Sunday] because that's the kind of lad he is.

"But I won't risk him if he's not. We've got two weeks international break and, as much as I'd love to, I don't want to jeopardise him, not now we've got Mendez-Laing out."

Warnock delivered his news following the Bluebirds' 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Norwich City on Tuesday, extending their winless run this season.