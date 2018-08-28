Kenny Miller: Dundee poised to sign former Rangers striker & ex-Livingston boss

Miller started all seven games for Livingston, scoring one goal, before his exit as player-manager

Veteran striker Kenny Miller is poised to sign for Dundee after his brief spell as player-manager of Livingston.

The 38-year-old former Rangers forward will undergo a medical on Wednesday after opting to join former Ibrox team-mate Neil McCann at Dens Park.

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs was keen on signing Miller after his seven-week spell at Livingston ended on 20 August.

But Miller will instead join the Premiership's bottom club, who have lost their opening three league games.

Dundee have not scored in their last three matches, with manager McCann bemoaning "a lack of confidence because we're not taking chances" after last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone.

They will be the sixth Scottish club Miller has played for in a 20-year career, with his third spell at Rangers ending in acrimonious circumstances at the end of last season.

Miller, who has scored more than 200 goals in over 600 club appearances as well as 18 in his 69 caps for Scotland, has also played in England, Wales, Turkey and Canada.