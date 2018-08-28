FA Cup: Litherland Remyca thrown out over unpaid £10 fine

Media playback is not supported on this device Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier

Non-league side Litherland Remyca have been thrown out of the FA Cup over an unpaid £10 fine.

The Merseyside club unwittingly fielded a suspended player in the 4-2 win over Charnock Richard in the extra-preliminary round on 11 August.

The player's one-match ban for not paying an 'administrative' fine at his previous club was carried over from last season.

Litherland said it is a "massive blow with numerous implications".

A club statement read: "The sanctions for a minor administration technicality are considerable, but we must dust ourselves down, learn from the experience and come back stronger."

Charnock have been reinstated and will face Leek Town in the preliminary round on 4 September.

Litherland, who play in the North West Counties League Premier Division, beat local rivals AFC Liverpool 2-0 in front of the BBC cameras last season.