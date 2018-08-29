Andre Green: Portsmouth bring Aston Villa midfielder in on loan

Andre Green has made nine Championship appearances for Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Andre Green has joined League One club Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has started one Championship match for Villa and featured three times in the league as a substitute so far in 2018-19.

"You only have to look at what has been achieved here and how good the fans are," Green told the Pompey website. "It was no-brainer coming here."

Portsmouth are currently third in the table with four wins and one draw.

