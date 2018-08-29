Andre Green: Portsmouth bring Aston Villa midfielder in on loan
Aston Villa midfielder Andre Green has joined League One club Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has started one Championship match for Villa and featured three times in the league as a substitute so far in 2018-19.
"You only have to look at what has been achieved here and how good the fans are," Green told the Pompey website. "It was no-brainer coming here."
Portsmouth are currently third in the table with four wins and one draw.
