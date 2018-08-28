BBC Sport - Gerard Pique: Barcelona would be 'happy to have' Paul Pogba

Barcelona would be happy to have Pogba - Pique

Defender Gerard Pique says Barcelona would be "happy to have" Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at the La Liga club because they want "the best players".

