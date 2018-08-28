Wales record cap holder Jess Fishlock urges Wales fans to make life difficult for England in their crunch World Cup qualifier at Rodney Parade on Friday.

The winners in Newport will qualify automatically for the 2019 World Cup.

Wales are a point ahead of England in Group 1, having played one game more.

Defeat for England will end their chances of automatic qualification, but a draw would mean they could still top the group with victory in Kazakhstan on 4 September.