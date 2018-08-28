Swansea City 'disappointed' at Palace boss Roy Hodgson's Carabao Cup claims

Striker Jordan Ayew has joined Crystal Palace from Swansea on a season-long loan

Swansea City have refuted comments made by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The ex-England boss reportedly claimed Swansea insisted the tie be played on Tuesday, giving Palace a two-day turnaround from Premier League action.

Hodgson also criticised Swansea for insisting on-loan striker Jordan Ayew cannot play against his parent club.

"Palace were offered the choice to play on either Tuesday or Wednesday," said a Swansea spokesperson.

"We expressed our preference to play on the Tuesday night, but expected Palace to come back with a request to play on Wednesday... it would have then been down to the EFL to decide the date.

"We were therefore surprised when they replied to say they actually wanted to play on Tuesday. To say we forced them to play on Tuesday is totally untrue.''

On Ayew the spokesperson added: "The standard loan agreement clearly states that Jordan is not permitted to play against his parent club.

"If Palace disagreed with this, then they should not have signed the loan agreement - or instead signed him on a permanent transfer.

"We are disappointed with the comments."

READ MORE: Swansea City v Crystal Palace