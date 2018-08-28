Tristan Nydam: St Johnstone take midfielder on loan from Ipswich

Nydam started 12 Championship matches for Ipswich Town last season

St Johnstone have signed 18-year-old midfielder Tristan Nydam on loan from Ipswich Town until January.

The teenager made 20 appearances for the English Championship side last season but has not featured since Paul Hurst took over as manager this summer.

An England U19 international, Nydam told the Perth club's website: "I'm energetic, I like to put a tackle in.

"I'm all right at passing, so I have a few qualities I can bring. I was just buzzing to get out here."

Nydam will add competition for places in central midfield at McDiarmid Park with Murray Davidson facing a scan on an ankle injury picked up against Hearts.

Manager Tommy Wright told St Johnstone's website: "He may only be 18, but he has first-team experience and has played in the Ipswich v Norwich derby, as well as against other big Championship clubs.

"He's predominantly left footed and can fulfil a number of different roles in the middle of the park.

"He can play as a holding midfielder if required but can also be box-to-box. He's also very comfortable on the ball and is good in possession.

"He's a tenacious player who works extremely hard. He ticks all of the boxes that you want in a midfielder."

