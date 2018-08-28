Badou Ndiaye: Stoke City midfielder re-joins Galatasaray on loan

Ndiaye scored one goal in 17 games for Galatasaray during his last spell with the Turkish club.

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has re-joined Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 27-year-old Senegal international joined the Potters from the Turkish side in January for £14m.

Ndiaye has scored two goals in 14 appearances for Stoke and started their 3-1 loss at Leeds on the opening day of the season.

Stoke, relegated last term, are 17th in the Championship table, with five points from five games.

