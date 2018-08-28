Ben Brereton: Blackburn Rovers sign England youth player from Nottingham Forest

From the section

Ben Brereton has represented England at U19 level, winning the Uefa European U19s Championship in 2017

Blackburn Rovers have signed striker Ben Brereton from fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest on an initial loan deal.

The 19-year-old could make his switch to Ewood Park permanent in January for a fee worth up to £7m.

Brereton came through Forest's academy and scored nine goals in 57 appearances for the club after making his first team debut in January 2017.

The England Under-19 international has not featured so far this season.

