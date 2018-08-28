Ben Brereton: Blackburn Rovers sign England youth player from Nottingham Forest
Blackburn Rovers have signed striker Ben Brereton from fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest on an initial loan deal.
The 19-year-old could make his switch to Ewood Park permanent in January for a fee worth up to £7m.
Brereton came through Forest's academy and scored nine goals in 57 appearances for the club after making his first team debut in January 2017.
The England Under-19 international has not featured so far this season.
