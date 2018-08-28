Sierra Leone coach explains Bellamy graduate Bundu's absence

Bellamy academy graduate Mustapha Bundu will have to wait to make his Sierra Leone debut

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says striker Mustapha Bundu has not been included in his final 23-man squad as he has too many strikers.

Denmark-based Bundu was in an initial squad for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Ethiopia on 9 September.

Bundu, 21, was hoping to be the first graduate of the now defunct Bellamy academy to play for Sierra Leone.

"I have too many strikers doing well and scoring goals," Keister told BBC Sport.

"Bundu is a good player, a good prospect, so we're going to nuture him.

"I selected 35-man provisional squad not for only the Ethiopia game, but for Leone Stars' next four games.

"He may be brought in for the other matches because there might be change of personnel due to injuries and loss of form."

Sierra Leone and Ethiopia will be facing each other for the first time.

Leone Stars are presently second in Group F of the qualifiers after their 2-1 win over Kenya, Ghana top the pool on goal difference.