Bobby Burns joins Livingston as Hearts prepare for Demetri Mitchell return

Left-sided Bobby Burns can operate at full-back, in midfield or as an attacker

Hearts' summer signing Bobby Burns is moving to Premiership rivals Livingston on loan.

The versatile 18-year-old has made four appearances for the Tynecastle side since moving from Glenavon.

Hearts are expected to complete a loan return for Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell.

Mitchell played 11 times for Hearts last season, scoring once, before missing much of the latter part of the campaign through injury.