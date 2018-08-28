Bobby Burns joins Livingston as Hearts prepare for Demetri Mitchell return
Hearts' summer signing Bobby Burns is moving to Premiership rivals Livingston on loan.
The versatile 18-year-old has made four appearances for the Tynecastle side since moving from Glenavon.
Hearts are expected to complete a loan return for Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell.
Mitchell played 11 times for Hearts last season, scoring once, before missing much of the latter part of the campaign through injury.