Harry Kewell: Notts County approach Crawley about manager availability

Harry Kewell's appointment at Crawley was his first job in management

Notts County have approached fellow League Two club Crawley about making Harry Kewell their next manager, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

County are manager-less having parted company with Kevin Nolan on Sunday after a six-game winless run.

Former Liverpool and Australia midfielder Kewell, 39, has been head coach of Crawley since May 2017, winning 18 of his 57 games in charge.

The Magpies are currently bottom of League Two and Crawley are 16th.