Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker receives first Colombia call-up

Alfredo Morelos scored a hat-trick against Kilmarnock

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has received his first call-up to Colombia's senior squad.

The 22-year-old has been included in a 23-man party chosen by under-20 coach Arturo Reyes for matches against Venezuela and Argentina.

Senior coach Jose Pekerman has been in a contract dispute with his football federation since the World Cup finals.

Morelos, who has scored six goals in 10 games this season, has played under Reyes for the youth side.

The Colombia squad for friendlies against Venezuela in Miami on 7 September and Argentina in New Jersey four days later also includes Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

Rangers this summer rejected a £3.75m bid from Bordeaux for Morelos, who is presently top scorer in the Scottish Premiership.

The striker joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki for £1m in June 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 53 games for the Glasgow club.

Chinese club Beijing Renhe tabled an £8m offer for him in January.