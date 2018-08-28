Omari Patrick: Bradford City loan striker to Yeovil Town until January

Omari Patrick was previously with Kidderminster Harriers before joining Barnsley

Bradford City have loaned striker Omari Patrick to League Two Yeovil Town on a deal until January.

Patrick has scored three goals in 24 games for the Bantams following his move from Barnsley in July 2017.

The 22-year-old missed part of last season with a knee injury and is yet to feature so far this term.

"Omari is a special talent, so I'm hoping he can bring that to Yeovil," manager Darren Way told the club website.

"He will have to carry all of our values and principles but if he does, I'm sure he'll be a success and go on to bigger and better things."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.