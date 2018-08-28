DR Congo's Dieumerci Mbokani back in Belgium for 'new challenge'

DR Congo's Dieumerci Mbokani played 127 matches and scored 66 goals during his first spell in Belgium with Anderlecht and Standard Liege

DR Congo international striker Dieumerci Mbokani says he chose to return to Belgium for a new challenge after signing a one-year contract with Royal Antwerp.

The 32-year-old free agent returns to Belgian football five years after leaving giants Anderlecht for Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev.

"It's still the same country, but with a new challenge for me," Mbokani said.

"I feel excited to be back here and I want to make a huge contribution here."

He scored 31 goals in 77 appearances, winning a league title and four domestic trophies in Ukraine, and recently had loan spells at English clubs Hull City and Norwich City.

Mbokani started his European career at Anderlecht in 2006, scoring 34 goals in 53 games in his last two seasons as they won successive Belgian league titles.

He previously played for rivals Standard Liege, French side AS Monaco and German club VfL Wolfsburg.

Born in Kinshasa, Mbokani has 18 goals in 40 appearances for DR Congo in his topsy-turvy international career.

He played in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and won bronze with the Leopards in the 2015 edition.

Fact: