Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 31 August

Aberystwyth Town v Llanelli; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth have lost their last two games after a win on the opening weekend. They are a point behind Llanelli, who were denied victory late on at home to Barry last weekend. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides in five years since Aberystwyth won 2-1 at Park Avenue.

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon's last win over Saints at the Oval was 20 years ago and they go into Friday's game against the champions after a decent start to the season, with two wins from three. Saints have also won two of their opening three games and are the league's leading scorers with 11 goals.

Saturday, 1 September

Barry Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: League leaders Connah's Quay will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season and hoping for a repeat of last season's 1-0 win at Jenner Park. Gavin Chesterfield's Barry secured a point with a late goal at Llanelli in their last game.

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen are yet to win in the league this season and are currently in the bottom two. They face a Cardiff Met side whose 100% start to the season was ended by Caernarfon on Sunday. Carmarthen have yet to beat The Archers at home in the Welsh Premier League.

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala won 2-1 at Latham Park in last season's corresponding fixture and are fourth after last weekend's late win over Cdfn Druids. Newtown are two points behind and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Cefn Druids v Llandudno; 19:30: Cefn Druids remain bottom of the table after suffering their third successive defeat while Llandudno are yet to score or win this season, having drawn their last two games following defeat on the opening weekend. The sides drew 0-0 at The Rock in the final game of phase one last season, which was enough for Druids to secure a place in the top six.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 1 September; 15:00 BST: Walton Casuals v Merthyr Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 1 September; 15:00 BST: Radcliffe Borough v Colwyn Bay

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 2 September

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Cardiff City FC; 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 BST

Llandudno FC v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 BST

Rhyl FC v Caernarfon Town; 14:00 BST

Swansea City v Abergavenny; 14:00 BST