National League
Wrexham19:45Halifax
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v FC Halifax Town

New signing Jake Lawlor could make his Wrexham debut
National League leaders Wrexham will be without Manny Smith through injury, although fellow defender James Jennings may be fit enough to return.

Subject to clearance, new signings Jake Lawlor, a centre-back, and midfielder Brad Walker could make their debuts.

Halifax Town striker Ben Tomlinson injured his knee in the draw at Sutton and could miss out.

That could see Jonathan Edwards promoted from the bench to start at the Racecourse Ground.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th September 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde19:45SalfordSalford City
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • BromleyBromley19:45BarnetBarnet
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45BraintreeBraintree Town
  • DoverDover Athletic19:45EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • GatesheadGateshead19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45BarrowBarrow
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

