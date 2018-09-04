Maidstone United v Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|4
|9
|17
|2
|Harrogate
|8
|4
|4
|0
|16
|6
|10
|16
|3
|Fylde
|8
|4
|4
|0
|13
|4
|9
|16
|4
|Halifax
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|6
|7
|16
|5
|Leyton Orient
|8
|4
|4
|0
|12
|6
|6
|16
|6
|Solihull Moors
|8
|5
|1
|2
|11
|10
|1
|16
|7
|Hartlepool
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|8
|3
|15
|8
|Gateshead
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|7
|3
|14
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|13
|10
|Sutton United
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|8
|2
|13
|11
|Salford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|10
|2
|12
|12
|Boreham Wood
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|12
|13
|Barnet
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|14
|Bromley
|8
|2
|4
|2
|13
|10
|3
|10
|15
|Barrow
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|10
|16
|Chesterfield
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|9
|0
|9
|17
|Eastleigh
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|13
|-6
|9
|18
|Maidenhead United
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|8
|19
|Maidstone United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|20
|Aldershot
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|7
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|8
|1
|3
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|6
|22
|Dover
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|4
|23
|Braintree
|8
|0
|3
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|3
|24
|Dag & Red
|8
|0
|2
|6
|7
|13
|-6
|2
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired