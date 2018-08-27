Paul Hartley: Falkirk manager leaves after losing opening three league games

Paul Hartley leaves Falkirk after 10 months in charge

Falkirk have parted company with Paul Hartley after coming to a "mutual agreement" with the manager, the club have announced.

Former Dundee boss Hartley, 41, replaced Peter Houston in October and won 16 of his 40 games in charge.

The Bairns are bottom of the Scottish Championship with no points from three games.

Assistant Gordon Young will take interim charge of the first team and Ross County host Falkirk on Saturday.

"The board of directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Paul for all of his work during his time at the Falkirk Stadium," the club said in a statement.

"We wish Paul and his family the very best for the future. A recruitment process will begin with immediate effect."

Hartley, who played for Celtic, Hearts and Scotland, moved into management at Alloa Athletic in 2011 and led the Wasps to successive promotions up to Scotland's second tier.

He left Clackmannanshire midway through season 2013-14 and weeks later joined his former club Dundee.

At Dens Park, Hartley secured the Championship title and his third promotion in three years as a manager.

He secured a top-six finish with the Dark Blues in their first season back in the top flight and they were eighth the following year. He left near the end of season 2016-17 after seven straight defeats.

At Falkirk, Hartley guided the side to an eighth-placed finish in last season's Championship and they started this term with two wins out of four in their League Cup first-round group, missing out on the second phase of the tournament.