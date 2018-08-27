BBC Sport - Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho walks out of news conference
'Respect! Respect! Respect!' - Mourinho walks out of news conference
- From the section Man Utd
After his team lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is involved in a bad-tempered exchange in his post-match news conference.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham
READ MORE: Mourinho demands respect - read the transcript
READ MORE: Why does Mourinho have a grudge with journalists?
WATCH MORE: Mourinho 'frustrated' with lack of Man Utd efficiency
