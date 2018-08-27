BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Pochettino proud of 'massive' Spurs win
Pochettino proud of 'massive' Spurs win
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so proud" of his team, after they scored three second-half goals to beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired