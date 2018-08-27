BBC Sport - Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Mourinho 'frustrated' with lack of Man Utd efficiency
Mourinho 'frustrated' with lack of Man Utd efficiency
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his team were the better side against Tottenham, were more offensive and created more, despite losing 3-0 at Old Trafford.
