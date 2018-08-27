Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho tells media, 'Respect, respect, respect'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Respect! Respect! Respect!' - Mourinho walks out of news conference

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho demanded "respect" from journalists and walked out of his news conference after the 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Tottenham.

The defeat was Mourinho's heaviest at home in his career, and he has now lost two of his first three league games for the first time.

"I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho said. "Three for me and two for them.

"Respect, respect, respect man."

Harry Kane's header and two goals from Lucas Moura at Old Trafford maintained Tottenham's 100% start to the season and lifted them to second in the table.

Mourinho was involved in a tense news conference earlier in the week, arriving 30 minutes early, defending his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and leaving after four minutes and 19 seconds.

The Potuguese has won more Premier League titles than the rest of the division's current managers combined - he won three in two spells with Chelsea, while Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini won one each at Manchester City.

Mourinho, who lifted his most recent Premier League crown three years ago, has also won two titles in Portugal, two in Italy and one in Spain, as well as winning the Champions League twice, and the Europa League with United in 2017.

"You want to make the miracle of my team played so well and strategically we were so, so, so, so, so, so good and you want to try and transform this press conference into let's blame the guy," he said.

Asked about United's defending against Spurs, he said: "I am sorry. You have to tell me what is the most important thing because I don't know.

"When I win matches I come here many times and you are not happy that I win matches and you say the most important is the way of playing."

What else did Mourinho say?

Journalist: I am asking about the defending.

Mourinho: No, no, no. You need to make a decision in relation to that. I need to know from you what is the most important thing. If it is is to play well or to win matches?

To play offensively or for a certain result. Today we were aggressive, we press high. Tottenham couldn't make two passes coming from the back. They made lots of mistakes because of our pressure high.

We project the full-backs. We had Valencia and Luke Shaw arriving in dangerous positions, we miss goals with an open goal, we miss chances, we were unlucky in rebounds in both goals, we lost a game by conceding at the first corner of the match against us in minute 50.

In the first half, zero corners, zero lateral free-kicks, zero frontal free-kicks. On minute 50 they have one corner and score a goal and with that goal you want to transform the story of the game.

But don't lose your time. Today I had proof that the best judge in football are the supporters. They are the best judge.

Journalist: But many of the supporters walked out.

Mourinho: I would do the same losing 3-0, taking two hours from here to the centre of Manchester. It is where I live and I know that after matches it takes two hours, I would do the same.

We lost last season here against Sevilla and were booed because we deserved it, because we were not good. We were not dangerous enough, because Sevilla deserved to win the match.

Today the players left the pitch after losing at home and were applauded because they deserved it.

So keep trying and trying and trying. And keep trying. Just to finish, do you know what was the result? 3-0.

What this means? [Holds three fingers up] 3-0 but also means three Premier Leagues and I won more Premier League alone than the other 19 managers together.

'The players look like they don't want to play for Mourinho'

Former Blackburn and Chelsea forward Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 live

Jose Mourinho sounds like he has lost the plot with his post-match comments because we all watched this game, and they were outclassed.

I don't think Spurs applied themselves very well early on, but when they put their foot down, they exploited a team that has no leaders. There is a blame game going on here and the players do not look like they want to play for him.

If this was Louis van Gaal who had produced a performance like that, the fans would be chanting to get him out.

Mourinho's managerial record is fantastic, but if United want to accept mediocrity, then that is what they have. Man City and Liverpool are in a different league.

It is an embarrassment to lose in the manner they did - 3-0 flattered United and I don't know where they, or their manager go from here.

In the other dugout, Spurs haven't brought anyone in, but there were no complaints and they are united.