Bournemouth can win trophies this season, says manager Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe began his second spell as Bournemouth manager in 2012, having been in charge from 2008 to 2011

Bournemouth are capable of winning trophies this season, manager Eddie Howe says.

His side host League Two MK Dons on Tuesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup, having reached the quarter-finals last season.

They have never won a major trophy, but are starting their fourth season as a Premier League side, and Howe thinks they should aim for Wembley.

"My message to the players will always be: 'Why not?'" he said.

"It goes without saying, we'd love to be able to do that."

Bournemouth, knocked out of the League Cup by Chelsea last season, have never made it past the quarter-finals of the competition.

They are unbeaten in three league matches this season, with wins over Cardiff and West Ham, as well as a 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Howe's starting 11 in each of the first three fixtures has remained unchanged, in part because of the positive results so far, with the manager believing that success is possible.

He said: "I think we can do it. I think we've got the squad depth to achieve something like that.

"We should definitely go in with the mindset that we want to perform well, try to progress and then see where it takes us."

Bournemouth have won two divisional titles - the third tier in 1987 and the Championship in 2015 - in addition to lifting the Football League Trophy, then known as the Associate Members' Cup, in 1984.