Jack Bonham: Brentford keeper joins Bristol Rovers

Jack Bonham has played seven games for parent club Brentford

Brentford have loaned goalkeeper Jack Bonham to Bristol Rovers for remainder of the season.

Bonham arrives from the Championship club as a replacement for Sam Slocombe, who has moved on loan to Lincoln City.

The 24-year-old played 49 games in all competitions for League Two club Carlisle United last season.

"We are pleased that a deal to bring Jack in on loan has been agreed." Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"His arrival brings in good competition for places and I would like to thank Brentford for allowing Jack to join us on loan."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.