Jack Bonham: Brentford keeper joins Bristol Rovers
- From the section Bristol Rovers
Brentford have loaned goalkeeper Jack Bonham to Bristol Rovers for remainder of the season.
Bonham arrives from the Championship club as a replacement for Sam Slocombe, who has moved on loan to Lincoln City.
The 24-year-old played 49 games in all competitions for League Two club Carlisle United last season.
"We are pleased that a deal to bring Jack in on loan has been agreed." Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.
"His arrival brings in good competition for places and I would like to thank Brentford for allowing Jack to join us on loan."
