Watch: Glentoran Women edge Cliftonville Ladies

Glentoran Women moved to within one point of second-placed Cliftonville Ladies after a 3-2 win at Rathmore.

Goals from Cleo Taggart and Danielle Maxwell put the Glens ahead before Amber Dempster and Niamh Connolly drew Cliftonville level.

Makyla Mulholland's free-kick proved to be the winner for the east Belfast side.

