BBC Sport - Watch: Glentoran Women edge Cliftonville Ladies
Watch: Glentoran Women edge Cliftonville Ladies
- From the section Women's Football
Glentoran Women moved to within one point of second-placed Cliftonville Ladies after a 3-2 win at Rathmore.
Goals from Cleo Taggart and Danielle Maxwell put the Glens ahead before Amber Dempster and Niamh Connolly drew Cliftonville level.
Makyla Mulholland's free-kick proved to be the winner for the east Belfast side.
