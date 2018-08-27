Mark Milligan will embrace Hibs atmosphere, says Jamie Maclaren

Experienced Mark Milligan will play for a European club for the first time at Hibs

Jamie Maclaren believes Australia team-mate Mark Milligan will thrive on the atmosphere at Easter Road when he joins his compatriot at Hibernian.

Milligan, 33, is waiting on a work permit after agreeing a two-year contract with the Premiership club.

"He is a fantastic player," said MacLaren, 25.

"I was pretty surprised Hibs captured him because 'Millsy' has been the sort of player that has floated around Asia but done really well there."

Milligan was most recently with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli and was capped 71 times by his country.

"He has played in a lot of big games and three World Cups with Australia so he is no stranger to big crowds and obviously atmospheres," Maclaren told BBC Scotland.

"I have always felt that this sort of atmosphere gives me goosebumps. Only when I score goals it gives me that buzz.

"Millsy will have that buzz when he gets here. I've told him just what to expect for the Edinburgh derby. I hope his visa is sorted by then as he will absolutely love it."

Maclaren and Milligan will have to wait until late October for their first derby of the season against Hearts and Neil Lennon's side are away to Livingston on Saturday before the international break brings a two-week break to domestic matches.

"When they first said the name to me I said, 'look, throw everything at him'," Maclaren added of Milligan. "He is a person who is experienced and knows what he wants in life. He doesn't need a 25-year-old to tell him what to do.

"I gave him all the basics, what he needed to know and obviously when I told him how successful I was last year, how successful the club is, how ambitious the club is and obviously he saw how close we were to Celtic and Rangers and beating those clubs last year. I think he wants that.

"It didn't take long to convince him because two days after he was telling me he was getting on the plane.

"He is an experienced player. Someone I have really got on with in the last four years when I have been involved in the national team. He is a real big leader. Neil will be able to count on him. He will come in here probably as a number six in terms of midfield but he can play at the back."