Stuart McCall: Scunthorpe United appoint ex-Bradford City manager following Nick Daws exit

Stuart McCall took Bradford to promotion and a League Cup final while a fourth-tier side

Scunthorpe United have appointed former Bradford City and Motherwell boss Stuart McCall as manager, following the sacking of Nick Daws last week.

McCall takes over at Glanford Park with the Iron placed 18th in League One after five games.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked as Bradford City boss in February 2018.

He will be joined by former Bantams assistant Kenny Black, while assistant Andy Dawson will remain on the staff.

Chairman Peter Swann said Daws' replacement would be an experienced manager, and former Scotland international McCall has extensively coached at League One level.

He took Bradford to promotion from League Two and an historic League Cup final appearance at Wembley in the same season in 2012-13, and a play-off final appearance in the third tier in 2016-17.

