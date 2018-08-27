John Souttar named in Scotland squad, with Jack Hendry & Ryan Fraser

John Souttar has represented Scotland Under-21s

Scotland have named uncapped John Souttar in their squad for next month's matches against Belgium and Albania.

Souttar, 21, is one of six defenders selected, with Jack Hendry and Graeme Shinnie also included by Alex McLeish.

Fulham midfield pair Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald return to the squad, as does winger Ryan Fraser.

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium take on Scotland next Friday with Nations League opening opponents Albania next up on 10 September, also at Hampden.

Versatile Aberdeen captain Shinnie, Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O'Donnell and Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell retain their places after featuring in the summer friendly defeats by Peru and Mexico.

Celtic players Craig Gordon, Hendry, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths all missed the summer trip but return to McLeish's squad.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is also back, having made his first two international appearances earlier in 2018, while Bournemouth's Fraser last featured for Scotland in March.

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass and Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie are not included while Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has made himself unavailable for Scotland until the new year as he attempts to manage a back injury.

McLeish says the door remains open for the 30-year-old to return to the international set-up.

"He did not put any date on a possible return, but he has not hung up his boots for Scotland," McLeish said.

"I like James and he is a terrific player, so I am disappointed to lose him, but it was a personal decision because he has had problems with his back he feels make it difficult for him to play for club and country."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers)

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Hearts), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Tom Cairney (Fulham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Oli McBurnie (Swansea), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).