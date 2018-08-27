Harrison Reed: Blackburn loan for Southampton midfielder

From the section

Harrison Reed spent last season on loan to Norwich City, playing 43 games in all

Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Harrison Reed from Premier League side Southampton for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old links up with the Championship club, having played 30 first-team games for the Saints.

He spent last season on loan to Rovers' second-tier rivals Norwich City, making 43 appearances and scoring one goal.

Harrison, a former England under-20 international, could feature in the EFL Cup game against Lincoln on Tuesday.

