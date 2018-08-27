Declan Rice: Republic of Ireland player considers England switch

Declan Rice is missing from the Republic's squad for their Nations League opener as he considers his England option

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says West Ham's Declan Rice is considering declaring for England.

London-born Rice, 19, has earned three Republic caps after making his debut against Turkey in March but has not played in a competitive international.

That means Rice, who has impressed for the Irish, can still switch to England.

"England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up," said O'Neill, who has left Rice out of his latest provisional squad.

The Republic face Wales in their opening Uefa Nations League game on 6 September before a friendly against Poland five days later.

"He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time," added O'Neill. "I wouldn't be exaggerating to say Declan has loved it with us.

"After the Turkey game, his father was there and it was a joyous moment for them. We have done everything we can. He has been welcomed by the squad, the fans. He is taking time and I am respecting that."

If Rice does opt to switch to England, he will be following a similar path to Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who declared for the county of his birth in 2016 after previously playing for the Republic's under-21s.

Preston striker Callum Robinson is handed a first Republic call-up

Preston striker Callum Robinson and Norway-based goalkeeper Sean McDermott have been handed first senior call-ups by O'Neill.

Northampton-born Robinson, 23, qualifies for the Republic through his maternal grandmother, who is from Monaghan.

McDermott, who plays for Kristiansund, has represented the under-21s.

Former Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke retains his place in the squad following his summer move to Preston.

Burke, 24, made his debut against France in late May and scored in the friendly win over the USA a few days later.

Robbie Brady, Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire and James McCarthy are all unavailable because of injury.

Republic of Ireland provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Doyle (Hearts), McDermott (Kristiansund BK), O'Hara (Macclesfield Town), Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Christie (Fulham), Doherty (Wolves), Duffy (Brighton), Keogh (Derby County), Clark (Newcastle United), Long (Burnley), Ward (Burnley), Egan (Sheffield Utd), Stevens (Sheffield United), Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Judge (Brentford), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Browne (Preston), Williams (Millwall), Meyler (Reading), Arter (Cardiff City), Horgan (Hibernian), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Walters (Burnley), S Long (Southampton), Burke (Preston), Robinson (Preston), O'Brien (Millwall)