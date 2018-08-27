Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Marseille, Hibs, Leicester, Dundee, St Johnstone, Boyata, Dembele, Benkovic, McAuley

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Marseille, who have been considering a move for Moussa Dembele all summer, could make a bid for the Celtic striker before the close of the transfer window on Friday after missing out on a host of targets. (Daily Record)

Celtic are looking into a loan deal for Croatian central defender Filip Benkovic, who has yet to make a first-team appearance after his £13m summer move to Leicester City, with Dedryck Boyata still expected to leave the Scottish champions before Friday's transfer deadline. Benkovic has joined Aberdeen's Scott McKenna and Le Havre's Harold Moukoudi on a list of potential reinforcements. (Daily Mail)

Manager Brendan Rodgers insists he wants to keep Dedryck Boyata after the want-away Belgian centre-half marked his return to the Celtic team by grabbing the winner against Hamilton Academical on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says that talks between himself, Brendan Rodgers and Dedryck Boyata this week helped to clear the air and pave the way for the Belgian defender's return to the team after he controversially missed European ties following a failed bid by Fulham. (The Herald)

Manager Steven Gerrard is hopeful of signing another centre-back, with Gareth McAuley tipped for a move to Rangers after the 38-year-old Northern Ireland international was released by West Bromwich Albion. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dismissed suggestions he is preparing a launch a bid to sign Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld on loan from Sporting Lisbon - or attempting to sign winger Nathan Dyer from Swansea City. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone are close to signing 18-year-old Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam on loan after the teenager dropped out of the reckoning at the Championship club since Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County are ready to sign Danny Swanson, who will be allowed to leave Hibernian before the transfer deadline on Friday, with Dundee also interested in the 31-year-old midfielder but eyeing a move for Celtic left-back Calvin Miller on loan as a priority. (Scottish Sun)

Suduva have revealed that Kazakh head coach Vladimir Cheburin and three key players - Serbian stopper Aleksandar Zivanovic, Montenegrin midfielder Jovan Cadenovic and Belarusian defender Vital Hayduchyk - may not be able to travel to Scotland to face Celtic in the second leg of their Europa League play-off because of visa problems. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard offered to shoulder the blame for Motherwell's last-gasp equaliser at Fir Park if his decision to put on Lee Wallace as a late substitute led to the goal. (The Scotsman)

Manager Steven Gerrard has defended his decision to send on Lee Wallace shortly before Motherwell's late equaliser in Rangers' 3-3 draw on Sunday, saying the left-back is a better defender than the man he replaced, Ovie Ejaria. (The Times, print edition)