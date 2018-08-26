Swansea City: Midfielder Jay Fulton suffers broken hand

Jay Fulton scored his first league goal for in Swansea the 1-0 home win against Preston in August 2018

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton suffered a broken bone in his hand during their 1-0 Championship defeat by Bristol City.

Fulton suffered the fracture during the match at Liberty Stadium, but played on after being bandaged up.

The midfielder, who has started all five of the Swans' games this season, will see a specialist this week.

Surgery could be required, but the club are hopeful Fulton will not face any time on the sidelines.