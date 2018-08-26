Swansea City: Midfielder Jay Fulton suffers broken hand

Jay Fulton
Jay Fulton scored his first league goal for in Swansea the 1-0 home win against Preston in August 2018

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton suffered a broken bone in his hand during their 1-0 Championship defeat by Bristol City.

Fulton suffered the fracture during the match at Liberty Stadium, but played on after being bandaged up.

The midfielder, who has started all five of the Swans' games this season, will see a specialist this week.

Surgery could be required, but the club are hopeful Fulton will not face any time on the sidelines.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired